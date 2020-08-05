Richard Sherman: 49ers “uniquely constructed” to play amid COVID-19 pandemic

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of focus on the need for players, coaches and other team personnel to be responsible about what they’re doing when they are away from team facilities in order to minimize their chances of spreading COVID-19.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman thinks the team is well suited to handle those circumstances. Sherman’s belief stems from both the team’s desire to get back to the Super Bowl after losing to the Chiefs in February as well as the realities of life in Santa Clara.

“We’re uniquely constructed to deal with this because, obviously, we’re in Santa Clara and there’s not huge nightlife,” Sherman said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s not like we’re in Atlanta or Texas or Miami or Las Vegas or L.A., where there are a lot of distractions and a lot of places you can go and a lot of things you can do to get yourself in trouble. I think our team is incredibly focused because of how close we were to winning the Super Bowl last year and how that taste in our mouth is a bit of discipline in itself. That hunger, that angst, it’s discipline in itself.”

Whether there’s a lot to do around town or not, every NFL team is going to need to be vigilant in the months to come if the 2020 season is going to go off without a hitch.