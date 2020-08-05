Russell Bodine opts out of playing this season

Getty Images

A third Lions player has opted out of playing this season.

Center Russell Bodine is the latest addition to the list. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word of Bodine’s decision to join defensive tackle John Atkins and wide receiver Geronimo Allison in exercising the right to opt out this season.

Bodine is on a one-year contract with the Lions and was set to make $910,000. His contract will toll to the 2021 season.

Bodine was a 2014 fourth-round pick in Cincinnati and moved on to Buffalo in 2018. He was traded from Buffalo to New England late last summer, but the Patriots waived him before he played a game with the team.

He made 74 starts for the Bengals and Bills, but was ticketed for a backup role if he made the Lions this year.