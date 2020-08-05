Saints promote Terry Fontenot to assistant G.M. of pro personnel

Getty Images

The Saints have made a change to the title of one of the top members of their personnel department.

As noted by multiple media members, the Saints now list Terry Fontenot as their assistant General Manager of pro personnel. The move gives them a pair of assistant General Managers under Mickey Loomis as Jeff Ireland is in charge of college personnel.

Fontenot spent the last seven years as the director of pro scouting in New Orleans. He has spent 18 years in the organization overall.

Fontenot interviewed for the Jets G.M. job that ultimately went to Joe Douglas last year. The change in title and the Saints’ continued success should put him in line for more interviews for the next step up the ladder.