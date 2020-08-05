Seahawks claim injured ex-49er D.J. Reed on waivers

Getty Images

The 49ers lost defensive back D.J. Reed for the season to a torn pectoral muscle and designated him as waived/injured, which ordinarily would mean he would remain with the 49ers but miss the entire season. But the Seahawks had other ideas.

The Seahawks claimed Reed on waivers today.

It’s rare for players with the waived/injured designation to get claimed on waivers because teams usually don’t want to add a player who isn’t healthy enough to play for them. But Seattle apparently thinks highly enough of Reed that the Seahawks are willing to take the time to see if he can get healthy and contribute.

Reed joined the 49ers as a fifth-round draft pick in 2018. Last year he played in all 16 games but never started.