Stefon Diggs won’t be opting out

Getty Images

As Bills fans sweat out the possibility of cornerback Tre'Davious White opting out of 2020, they can stop sweating about the possibility of receiver Stefon Diggs stepping away for a season.

Diggs told reporters on Wednesday that he won’t opt out. He also said he won’t be jostling for a new contract.

The Bills traded for Diggs in March, on the same day Diggs made it clear on social media that he wanted out of Minnesota. (Which also was the same day that quarterback Kirk Cousins received a huge-money extension to his huge-money contract.)

Signed through 2023 on a deal that does not compare favorably to other top receiver contracts. He’s No. 13 among all receivers in new-money average, at $14.4 million.

Last month, Diggs expressed reservations about playing football this season.