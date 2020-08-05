Still no positive COVID-19 tests inside NBA bubble

Getty Images

The NFL is currently bringing players in to camps, testing aggressively, and then hoping for the best. We’ll see if it works.

Basketball, on the other hand, appears to have figured it out.

The NBA just announced that there were no positives tests among the 343 conducted over the last week.

Meanwhile, the NFL had reported 91 players on the reserve/COVID-19 LIST through yesterday, though 33 of those have been activated since being listed.

The NFL keeps talking about a “virtual bubble,” and some teams are arranging for hotels in hopes of containing players as much as possible. But without the kind of measures the NBA has committed to, it’s going to be hard to keep any team completely safe.