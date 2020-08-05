Which teams are best situated if their coaches test positive?

Getty Images

As the positive COVID-19 test for Eagles coach Doug Peterson shows, any NFL head coach can be rendered unavailable at a moment’s notice in 2020.

So which teams are in the best shape to withstand the sudden availability of their head coach?

That was the subject of Tuesday’s PFT Live draft. Simms and I each selected three and then mentioned a couple of others. The video has the full list.

