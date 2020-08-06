49ers have players lifting weights outdoors, in individual tents

Getty Images

Santa Clara officials expressed skepticism for much of the offseason about whether the 49ers would be able to play safely this year, but last month local authorities gave the 49ers the go-ahead to open training camp, saying they were satisfied with the team’s safety protocols. Some of those protocols have now been put on display.

The 49ers posted on Instagram videos of players lifting weights outdoors, in individual tents that keep them separated from their teammates.

There’s evidence that the coronavirus does not spread as much outdoors as indoors, and that cloth barriers (like masks or the tents the 49ers are using) are helpful in keeping respiratory droplets from one person from infecting another person. The 49ers’ approach appears wise.

NFL teams need to do everything in their power to get through training camp without an outbreak. If teams can’t even practice without spreading the virus, the NFL season could be scrapped before it starts.