49ers’ Shon Coleman opts out of 2020

San Francisco offensive tackle Shon Coleman spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve, and he’ll miss the entire 2020 season as well.

Coleman has opted out of the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A 2016 third-round pick of the Browns, Coleman started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 but was traded to the 49ers before the 2018 season and didn’t play at all that year.

Coleman is a cancer survivor, so he may be a high-risk opt out, which would entitle him to a $350,000 stipend this season. Players who choose to opt out without having a high risk get a $150,000 advance on their 2021 salaries.