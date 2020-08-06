ACC unveils schedule, may push championship game back a week

Getty Images

The ACC is the latest college football conference to unveil its 2020 football schedule, and it’s doing so with the unspoken acknowledgement that makeup games may be necessary at the end of the season.

The ACC’s announcement says its championship game will be played on either December 12 or December 19. Currently the ACC season is scheduled to end on December 5, but if any games are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s possible that those games would be made up on December 12 and then the championship game would be pushed to December 19.

This year Notre Dame is being treated as a full member of the ACC: Notre Dame will play 10 games against ACC opponents and will be eligible for the conference championship game.

All ACC teams will play 11 games, 10 within the conference and one non-conference game.