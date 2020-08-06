Avery Williamson knows he’ll be ready for season after torn ACL

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson probably didn’t have a negative reaction to the news that the NFL wouldn’t have any preseason games this summer.

Williamson didn’t make it out of the preseason last year. He tore his ACL when he collided with a teammate while playing with the team’s second unit in their second preseason game.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said he was kicking himself after the injury because Williamson “should have never been on the field” and the linebacker told reporters on Wednesday that he “had my moments where I was in some dark places” about how the injury occurred. He’s moved past that point, however, and is focused on his return to action.

“I’m feeling good,” Williamson said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been feeling really good since about, I’d say, May or June, just really started to turn the corner,” he said. “I feel like I’m doing a good job of competing out there, and just listening to the trainers right now. They want me to take it slow and I’m agreeing with them. As long as I’m ready for the season — which I know I’ll be — that’s all that matters.”

Williamson’s return took on more significance this week when C.J. Mosley opted out of playing this season. He is on the physically unable to perform list at the moment, but he should be back in the center of the defense before too much more time passes.