Bills activate Dane Jackson from COVID list, cut Garrett Taylor

The Bills activated their fourth player of the week from their reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Cornerback Dane Jackson joined cornerback Ike Brown, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and safety Siran Neal in being restored to the active roster. Wide receiver Duke Williams remains on the list.

The Bills have also seen defensive lineman Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines opt out. Cornerback Tre'Davious White said on Wednesday that he’s also considering opting out.

Jackson was a seventh-round pick this year. He had 149 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks during his four years at Pitt.

The Bills waived safety Garrett Taylor in a corresponding move. Taylor signed with the team after going undrafted out of Penn State this April.