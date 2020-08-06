Brandin Cooks “not worried at all” about concussion history

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks posted four straight seasons with at least 65 catches and 1,082 receiving yards before dropping to 42 catches and 583 yards with the Rams last season.

Cooks missed two games due to a concussion and some have expressed concern about the overall toll that his five documented concussions in six seasons might be taking on the wideout. The Texans traded for Cooks, so they aren’t in that camp and Cooks said Thursday that he isn’t concerned about any lasting impact from the head injuries.

“Zero,” Cooks said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m not worried at all. If there was any hesitation or worry, I wouldn’t be here right now. I feel great. . . . Without going into specifics I’m comfortable and feel great and I look forward to doing what I have to do and giving it my all.”

The Texans brought in Cooks and Randall Cobb as they remade their receiving corps after trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals in March. Continued good health will be essential to making that effort a successful one.