Browns’ Malcolm Pridgeon opts out

Getty Images

Browns guard Malcolm Pridgeon has opted out of the 2020 season.

Pridgeon formally opted out today, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Pridgeon entered the NFL last year as an undrafted rookie with the Texans, but when he didn’t make the team in Houston he joined the Browns’ practice squad for his rookie year.

Although Pridgeon wasn’t expected to start and would have had a tough competition just to make the roster, he’s another loss for a Browns team that has now lost three guards, with Pridgeon joining Drew Forbes and Colby Gossett on the opt-out list.

NFL players who opt out receive a $150,000 advance on their 2021 salaries if they are opting out by choice, or a $350,000 stipend if they are opting out because of a medical necessity.