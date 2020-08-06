Buccaneers tackle Brad Seaton opts out

Getty Images

Hours before the deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers have lost their first player.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Buccaneers tackle Brad Seaton has decided to opt out, and will qualify for the high-risk stipend of $350,000.

Seaton spent the 2017 and 2019 seasons on the Bucs practice squad. He’s also spent time with the Browns and the Titans, who chose him in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Players have until 4 p.m. to declare their intentions for the season, and the decision is final.