Bucs activate several running backs from COVID list, waive M.J. Stewart

The Buccaneers had three of the running backs vying for roles behind Ronald Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but they’ll have a fuller backfield in the days to come.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the team activated Aca'Cedric Ware and Raymond Calais from the list. Photos posted by the Buccaneers from Thursday’s conditioning work also show Ke'Shawn Vaughn working with the rest of the team, so it appears he’s also back on the active roster.

Vaughn was a third-round pick this year and Calais came aboard in the seventh round. Ware was on the practice squad in Tampa last year.

While the backs are returning to action, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com was the first to report that 2018 second-round pick M.J. Stewart‘s time with the team is coming to an end. The cornerback had 68 tackles in 21 games with the team.