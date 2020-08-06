Chandler Jones targets Michael Strahan’s sacks record

Getty Images

Chandler Jones made 19 sacks last season. That’s only 3.5 sacks off Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL record.

The Cardinals pass rusher has Strahan’s 22.5 sacks as a target for this season.

“I feel like I’m getting closer and closer,” Jones said in a videoconference Thursday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I don’t feel older. I had a pretty decent year last year, and I feel even better with this time off, my body got some time to rest. Why not? Why can’t I break the record?”

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller, who has a single-season best of 18.5 sacks, openly talked about breaking the record last year. But Bradley Chubb was injured, and Miller ended up with only eight sacks in 2019.

Strahan set the record in 2001, and Jones calls breaking it “a personal goal of mine.”

“Where I am right now in my career, I definitely feel I have mastered the art of pass rush,” Jones, 30, said. “Half of the battle is just having confidence, knowing no one can block you. You can say it out loud or say it to yourself. Each and every week, I feel no one in the NFL can block me.”