Chiefs rookie Lucas Niang opts out

Getty Images

The Chiefs spent a third-round draft pick on offensive tackle Lucas Niang, but they won’t get him on the field in his rookie year.

Niang has opted out of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

All NFL players have the choice of opting out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have a medical need will be paid $350,000. Those who are choosing to sit out without a medical need get a $150,000 advance on their 2021 salaries.

Niang’s four-year rookie contract will be pushed back a year and he’s now under contract from 2021 through 2024.

A three-year starter at TCU, Niang was a very strong pass blocker in college and the Chiefs hope he’s protecting Patrick Mahomes for years to come, even if it won’t start this year.