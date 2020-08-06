Christian McCaffrey: Our offense is going to be a lot of fun

Getty Images

The Panthers made a lot of changes this offseason, but they didn’t part ways with running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey signed a long-term extension with the team that cemented his place as the centerpiece of the team’s offense. It remains to be seen exactly what that offense, which will be run by first-year coordinator Joe Brady and piloted by a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, will look like, but McCaffrey made a prediction when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We have so many weapons on offense,” McCaffrey said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

Wide receivers D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel join McCaffrey on that list of weapons and getting them firing on all cylinders would help balance out any struggles their overhauled defense experiences this season.