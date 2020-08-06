Clock ticks toward opt-out deadline

Getty Images

The NFL is a deadline-driven business. A key deadline arrives on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Players who are going to opt out must provide written notice by then of their intention to do so. Otherwise, their ability to opt-out later will be limited to specific changes in circumstances, including the player receiving a new diagnosis of a health condition that puts him at higher risk or the hospitalization or death of a family member from COVID-19.

Some believe that few if any additional players will opt out today. Multiple players who haven’t yet opted out are considering it — including Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

By 4:00 p.m. ET, we’ll know who’s and who’s out. The players who are out will be out for the entire season. The players who are in could still retire later, depending on the specific contractual circumstances and willingness to pay back bonus money, if applicable.