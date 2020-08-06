Daniel Jones feeling bigger and stronger heading into second season

Getty Images

There’s more of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to go around this season.

Jones said on a video conference with reporters on Thursday that he is up to 228 or 229 pounds after playing at 220 pounds during his rookie season. That was the result of Jones workout plan as he tries to grow into a more effective quarterback.

“I feel good. I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve been,” Jones said. “I feel like I’m in good shape. I was in Charlotte for most of the offseason and training there. I wanted to get stronger and wanted to gain some weight for what that does for every part of my game, standing in the pocket, running when I need to, and obviously throwing the ball as efficiently as I can using my strength, my lower body. Each piece of that was part of the goal of the offseason in my training.”

A stronger Jones will be a positive development if it results in an improved ability to hang onto the football. Jones fumbled 18 times in 13 games last year and keeping the ball off the ground will be significant to his growth as a player.