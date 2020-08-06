David Johnson likes the pressure that comes with being traded for DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

The Texans are confident that running back David Johnson will rebound from the injuries and ineffectiveness that marked his final years with the Cardinals, but plenty of other people think that the back’s best days are behind him.

Those voices have often made unfavorable comparisons between Johnson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who went to Arizona in the trade that brought Johnson to Houston. On Thursday, Johnson said that he welcomes the expectations that come with a trade for such a productive player.

“I like the pressure. It makes me want to compete more,” Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

One area where Johnson doesn’t sound competitive is in the battle for time in the backfield. He’ll split time with Duke Johnson and said that the duo will be “a lethal threat” to opposing defenses this season. If that proves to be true, the Texans Offense shouldn’t feel too much pain from Hopkins’ departure.