Devonta Freeman “trying to pick the right situation”

Getty Images

Running back Devonta Freeman hasn’t found a job since being released by the Falcons earlier this year and he shared some of what he’s looking for in a new team on Thursday.

Freeman made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said that he wants to “win so bad” with his next team. He said he feels his experience with Atlanta has left him with the knowledge of what it takes to be a winning team and that he’s “trying to pick the right situation” to make that happen.

He also shared a few other things he’d like to find.

“Picking the right spot where I can be really, really highly utilized and get a real good opportunity,” Freeman said. “The business part with the contracts, of course that’s always up there as well.”

Freeman has been linked to the Seahawks, Eagles and Bucs at various points this offseason, but the Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde and the Bucs landed LeSean McCoy since those reports were issued. That may lead to an even longer wait for Freeman to find a place to continue his NFL career.