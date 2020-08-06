Dolphins will add six to COVID-19 list

Getty Images

When Thursday’s transactions are officially reported, the Dolphins will have an eye-opening disclosure: Six players will be listed as additions to the COVID-19 list.

Given that the Dolphins are in one of the world’s leading COVID-19 hot spots, the impression will arise that they have a Marlins-style outbreak. Per rule, however, placement on the list doesn’t mean that all six tested positive for COVID-19. One or more (or all) may be on the list because they were in close contact with someone who has the virus. By rule, teams can’t specify which category a given player falls into.

In some cases, implicit proof of the categorization will come from the player’s stay on the list. If it’s short, he likely landed there because of the requirement that players in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 must be parked on the list until they are properly cleared of actually having it.