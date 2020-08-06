Family sues developer over falling death of worker at SoFi Stadium

Getty Images

The family of Juan Becerra, a SoFi Stadium construction worker who fell to his death in June whole working on the project, is suing the developers over alleged unsafe working conditions that led to his death.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the suit was filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Becerra fell an estimated 110 feet on June 5. The lawsuit claims delays due to the pandemic and the need for the stadium to be completed by August led to a rushed atmosphere and lack of adequate safety measures. The claim alleges a roof panel that had been removed without notice to workers or protective barriers in place created a fall hazard that led to the accident.

The suit names Stadco LA, the Turner-AECOM Hunt joint construction venture and two subcontractors have been named as defendants in the proceeding.

The project saw a second worker die on-site last month due to what has been deemed a “personal health related cause.”