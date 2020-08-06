J.J. Wilcox visits, is expected to sign with Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons may be adding a veteran to their secondary.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that safety J.J. Wilcox visited with the team on Thursday.

Wilcox signed with the Falcons last April, but never got on the field during the regular season because he tore his ACL in July. He split the 2018 season between the Colts and Jets, played 12 games for the Steelers in 2017 and spent the first four years of his career in Dallas.

He has 233 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are expected to start at safety for the Falcons. They also have Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman and fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Falcons are expected to sign Wilcox pending COVID-19 testing and a physical.