Jacoby Ford, Jeff Badet secure default judgment against “40 Yards of Gold”

Last year, a much-hyped (but apparently poorly financed) 40-yard dash competition happened in late June. We were skeptical from the get go. And for good reason.

As it turns out, multiple players who participated in the event allegedly weren’t paid what they’d been promised. Two of them actually have sued — and won. Sort of.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Jacoby Ford (pictured) and Jeff Badet recently received a default judgment as a result of the defendants’ failure to respond to the summons and complaint.

“We have alleged an ongoing scheme of fraud and we seek to recover every dollar on behalf of our clients,” lawyer Robert C. Johnson told Kaplan. “In today’s time, professional athletes are victimized and taken advantage of. We seek to hold every Defendant responsible in this case to the fullest extent Florida law allows.”

Getting a default judgment is one thing. Collecting on it is another. In the end, there simply may be no money to satisfy the debt.

Both Ford and Badet were supposed to receive $25,000 for participating. Eagles receiver Marquise Goodwin won the event; it’s unclear whether he ever received his $1 million prize. As of last July 2019, he hadn’t.