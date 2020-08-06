Jaguars cornerback Rashaan Melvin opts out

Getty Images

The Jaguars have put a league-high 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and now have had a third player opt out.

The team just announced that cornerback Rashaan Melvin had voluntarily opted out of the 2020 season.

The veteran cornerback signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract this offseason, and that will carry over until next season.

The Jaguars are his eighth NFL team, after stints with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders, and Lions.

Previously, Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods and defensive end Lerentee McCray had opted out.