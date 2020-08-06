Josh Doctson opts out of playing

Getty Images

The deadline for players to opt out of playing the 2020 season passed at 4 p.m. ET and the NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word of a late addition to the list of players who made that decision.

Jets wide receiver Josh Doctson has opted out of playing. Doctson signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Jets in February that will toll to the 2021 season.

Doctson was a first-round pick in Washington in 2016, but only managed 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games for the team. He spent time in Minnesota last year, but didn’t have a catch in the one game he played.

Doctson is one of three Jets players to opt out. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi and linebacker C.J. Mosley are the others.