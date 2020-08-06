Kliff Kingsbury admits his draft day setup was “a bit much”

Arizona Cardinals

The 2020 NFL draft was unlike any other, with everyone isolating at home and football fans getting to see how coaches, general managers and prospects live. We saw Bill Belichick in the kitchen with his dog, Mike Vrabel’s sons, and most of all Kliff Kingsbury’s setup.

Kingsbury looked like a model for Architectural Digest, in what he now admits was a carefully choreographed look that isn’t how he ordinarily appears when he’s just lounging around at home.

“Going into it I knew I was going to be super extra in the picture,” Kingsbury said on NFL Network. “I do think the fire — it was 100 degrees and sunny — was a bit much, but I laid four phones on the table because the NFL gave us a couple . . . all the screens, I just wanted to make it as extra as possible and it turned out good. It made for fun. The NFL only allowed us to have one person at the house or I might’ve had some people on the float swans in the back, or a DJ, really doing it big. There’s always next year, hopefully.”

Hopefully, next year we’ll finally have the pandemic well enough under control that everyone won’t be stuck at home. But if we are, maybe we’ll see something even bigger and better at Kingsbury’s house.