Lambeau Field will be empty for first two games, Packers will re-evaluate after that

Getty Images

The Packers will play at least their first two home games in an empty stadium.

Lambeau Field will not host fans during first two home games this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers announced today.

The Packers’ third home game is on November 1 against the Vikings, and the Packers say they will decide during the season whether they’re ready to host fans by then, after consulting with public health officials.

“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants. We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow.”

America’s failure to get the virus under control has had a profound effect on the entire country, and the NFL is no different. Football will not be the same, but at this point most fans are just hoping there’s any football to watch at all.