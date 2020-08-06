Micah Parsons confirms he’s not playing for Penn State this season

Getty Images

There won’t be any fans at Penn State home games this season, so there won’t be anyone to comment on linebacker Micah Parsons’ absence from the lineup.

Parsons confirmed on Thursday that he will not be playing for the Nittany Lions this year with an announcement on social media. In the video, Parsons said he was making that choice for the well-being of his son “and those dearest to me” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reported earlier this week that Parsons would be skipping the season.

Parsons is expected to be an early pick in the 2021 draft. He had 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles during his sophomore season.

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley are other top NFL prospects who have opted out of playing college football this season.