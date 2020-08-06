Mike Tomlin impressed with Ben Roethlisberger’s arm strength

Getty Images

As Ben Roethlisberger comes back from elbow surgery, the reports have generally been positive through an offseason without the usual mileposts.

But now that he’s seen his quarterback in person, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he’s pleased with where Roethlisberger is as they progress toward the regular season.

“I didn’t see anything that was alarming in any way,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “His velocity is excellent. Maybe his spiral could be a little tighter. I’ve seen it tighter, but nothing to alarm you in any way.

“We’re going to continue to proceed and proceed appropriately with him in an effort to have him ready to go when we step into a stadium.”

Roethlisberger had surgery to repair three torn tendons in his elbow, which cost him most of last season. He said he anticipates being on some degree of pitch-count in camp. He was scheduled to throw on Monday and Tuesday, and then take Wednesday off.

“I’m extremely comfortable with where he is in the process. It’s been great communication. from and through him and the medical professionals through his rehab process,” Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger said after throwing on Monday, he still felt strong, which is a good sign as they progress into actual practices later this month.