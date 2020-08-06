NFL preseason should have started tonight

Getty Images

It’s quiet in Canton, Ohio, tonight.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. The Cowboys and Steelers were supposed to kickoff the preseason Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game, the first event in Enshrinement Weekend.

While it saves us from watching a glorified scrimmage, the Hall of Fame Game also always signals the beginning of football season.

Instead, we’re left to wonder whether the regular season will start on time and finish on time.

In June, the Pro Football Hall of Fame postponed the Cowboys-Steelers preseason game and the inductions of the Centennial Class of 2020 until 2021. The NFL later scrapped all of the exhibition season.

All 20 of the inductees into the Centennial Class of 2020 tentatively are set to be enshrined Aug. 7, 2021, with the still-to-be-determined Class of 2021 inducted the following day.

Enshrinement Weekend is just something else COVID-19 has changed, canceled, postponed or otherwise affected.