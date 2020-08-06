NFL to bring more employees back to league office later this month

Getty Images

With NFL players back in training camp settings, the league itself is about to bring more employees back into the office again.

According to Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press, the league office is going to enter Phase Two of reopening its Manhattan office later this month.

Dasha Smith, the league’s chief people officer, said that no more than half the 780-person staff would be in the office on any given day.

Commissioner Roger Goodell informed staff in a memo Friday of the plan.

“With our players and clubs safely back in the workplace, we too must continue to advance our return to the workplace,” he wrote. “This will ensure we are collectively in the best position to execute our season.”

The league brought about 150 staffers into the office one day a week in late June, after closing the doors for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned re-opening is for Aug. 17 or Aug. 25, and Smith said returning to the office wasn’t mandatory for everyone. Staffers with health problems or family members at high risk could still work from home, along with anyone with child-care issues. They’re also providing a transportation subsidy to employees so they can drive or get a ride-share to the office “if they feel uncomfortable coming to work on public transportation.”

“We’re doing a person-by-person consultation just to ensure that we are meeting the needs of each of our employees,” Smith said.

Employees will be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks upon their return, along with the standard protocols including temperature checks, social distancing, and mask requirements.