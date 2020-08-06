No fans at games will hit NFL twice

As the NFL rockets toward a season with few or no fans in attendance at games, the league and its teams must brace for a double whammy when it comes to tickets not being sold.

First, teams will lose the face-value cost of tickets. Second, teams will lose their cut of the resale of those same tickets.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com addresses this dynamic, along with providing an estimate from TicketiQ that the league will lose $7 billion if no fans attend games this season.

It’s impossible to know the full amount of the losses, because the league (as Robinson notes) doesn’t disclose the cut that the league get from tickets resold through official partners on the secondary market.

Although NFL games generate huge money via TV, more than 17 million fans attended games last year. From primary ticket sales to the secondary market to all the other ways teams make money before, during, and after games, the losses will be gigantic in 2020.

At $7 billion, that’s $218 million per team. That becomes more than $100 million in lost player salary and benefits, which would definitely impact the salary cap in a significant way moving forward.

10 responses to “No fans at games will hit NFL twice

  1. and many of those fans will be lost for life. Pro sports is in for a rude awakening when the tv ratings come out and the next contract has to be renewed…

  2. If $100 mil to players and they are only willing to go $23 mil next year, that’s $77 mil more to go for 2022-24. So lots of pay cuts for players, lots of younger players in league, and anyone holding out just doesn’t really want to play anymore. That doesn’t even account for fact that 2021 will likely be lower (or at best flat) from 2019. So best that everyone wise up to smaller pie. Dak missed out.

  3. glac1 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:46 pm
    and many of those fans will be lost for life. Pro sports is in for a rude awakening when the tv ratings come out and the next contract has to be renewed…

    —————————————————————-

    ROFL! You really dont know the league then. 1) demand for the product is pretty steady 2) demand for the product on TV has been higher than in person for a long time. Pretty much we figured out the emperor had no clothes when they got rid of the local TV blackout rule(s).

    They will lose ticket revenue, for sure. But a lot of this is being overdone. TV revenue is king. And, ratings will be sky high. No-one has anything else better to do sitting at home.

  5. I don’t know, maybe I’m just a different kind of cat, but the fact that the NFL allows “legal” secondary market ticket sales AND gets a cut of it seems like a big scam.

    We all know that ticket brokers buy up huge blocks of seats at events and then charge well over the face value. It’s a greedy, insidious business that only hurts fans, so pardon me if I’m not weeping for the NFL missing a second bite of the apple for ticket sales.

    What the NFL should do is stream all the games for free this year, including purchased advertising. You will get more people seeing the games, and more eyes on the ads.

  6. “and many of those fans will be lost for life.”
    ______________

    Why would they lose fans for life? Certainly the season ticket holders aren’t likely to just give up the sport and the occasional attendees have always been a fluid group and would very likely still only be occasionally going. (And if any from that group did drop out forever they’d be replace by other occasional attendees.)

  7. any organization that pays a pant load like goodell $40 million needs to have its revenues cut.

  8. The owners will make up this deficit with in 5 years and we the fan will pay for it.

    Here’s a new revenue stream (and the only way the NFL directly see a dollar from me again)…

    Have DirecTV create an app so all of the fans that live out of market, watch games at bars and have cut the cord can watch the game in the comfort their home.

  9. Millionaires and billionaires complaining about money poor babies. Get a job in the real world. Cry me a river.

  10. The worst is still yet to come, especially for television ratings if these players and coaches aren’t told to stop spouting their identity politics every chance they get. The Redskins didn’t need to change their name. No one wants to see social justice garbage on jerseys, helmets, courts, or fields.

