No fans at games will hit NFL twice

Getty Images

As the NFL rockets toward a season with few or no fans in attendance at games, the league and its teams must brace for a double whammy when it comes to tickets not being sold.

First, teams will lose the face-value cost of tickets. Second, teams will lose their cut of the resale of those same tickets.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com addresses this dynamic, along with providing an estimate from TicketiQ that the league will lose $7 billion if no fans attend games this season.

It’s impossible to know the full amount of the losses, because the league (as Robinson notes) doesn’t disclose the cut that the league get from tickets resold through official partners on the secondary market.

Although NFL games generate huge money via TV, more than 17 million fans attended games last year. From primary ticket sales to the secondary market to all the other ways teams make money before, during, and after games, the losses will be gigantic in 2020.

At $7 billion, that’s $218 million per team. That becomes more than $100 million in lost player salary and benefits, which would definitely impact the salary cap in a significant way moving forward.