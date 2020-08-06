Opt-out deadline passes, with 66 NFL players taking option

Getty Images

The deadline for players to opt out for 2020 passed at 4 p.m. ET Thursday. A total of 66 players took the option to sit out the season.

(Offensive lineman Larry Warford is not on the list since he is a free agent.)

The 66 players will see their contracts toll, whether the opt out was voluntary or high risk.

Players with a high-risk designation receive a $350,000 stipend, while voluntary opt outs get a $150,000 salary advance they must pay back in 2021.

The Falcons, Steelers and Chargers did not have a player opt out. The Patriots had eight players opt out — linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden, tight end Matt LaCosse, fullback Danny Vitale, receiver Marqise Lee and offensive lineman Najee Toran.

Other big names to opt out were: Chiefs running back Damien Williams, Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Broncos offensive lineman Ja’Waun James, Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Now, players may opt out only under limited circumstances. The two exceptions are 1.) If a player receives a new diagnosis that puts him in the high-risk category; or 2.) If a player has a family member die or become hospitalized due to COVID-19.