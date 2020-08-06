Penn State to play football without fans at Beaver Stadium

Getty Images

Penn State can put over 100,000 people in Beaver Stadium for football games.

But unless circumstances change, they won’t put any in this fall.

Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour wrote in a letter to season ticket holders that because of restrictions in place to limit the COVID-19 pandemic, that fans would not be in the stands for any games the Nittany Lions play at home.

“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events,” the letter read. “Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities. We continue to work with the Governor’s office to discuss, and possibly be prepared for the opportunity to have spectators at our fall Penn State sporting events.

“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events. These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront. Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice.

“Penn State Athletics has always and will always put the health, safety and education of our students as our top priority. The current COVID-19 environment is no exception.”

After some initial reports that the city of Philadelphia expected the Eagles to do likewise, they later clarified to say no final decision had been made.