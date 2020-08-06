Pennsylvania Governor recommends no high school sports in 2020

Getty Images

The same day Penn State announced its plans to go without fans this season, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf recommended that high school football shouldn’t be played in 2020.

During a press conference Thursday regarding the state’s COVID-19 situation, Wolf was asked about guidance for spectators at high school sports this fall.

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings,” Wolf said, via Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. Anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread.

“So the guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said after Wolf’s statement that the organization will have a response later Thursday.

Last week, the PIAA board of directors decided to go ahead with fall sports at scheduled, but said local districts could decide. The WPIAL, one of 12 districts in the state, decided last Friday to delay the start of fall sports.

It appears Wolf’s statement caught the associations off guard, leaving them to figure out if they want to proceed against the Governor’s suggestion.