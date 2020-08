Getty Images

The Raiders put a pair of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Raiders placed defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Rod Smith on the list.

Teams aren’t allowed to specify which, but the list is for players who either test positive, or are quarantining because they came into contact with someone who did.

Crosby, their 2019 fourth-rounder, had 10.0 sacks as a rookie, eclipsing first-rounder Clelin Ferrell.