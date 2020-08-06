Report: Seahawks have interest in Clay Matthews, Everson Griffen

Getty Images

The Seahawks made a big addition to their defense recently when they traded for safety Jamal Adams and they may not be done adding to that side of the ball.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that the team has interest in free agent edge rushers Clay Matthews and Everson Griffen. Silver adds that the players are seen as alternatives to bringing back Jadeveon Clowney, who reportedly wants more than the Seahawks are willing to pay.

It’s not the first time Griffen has been linked with the Seahawks. There was word of mutual interest in late March, but nothing ever materialized beyond those reports. There was a more recent report about interest from the Packers, although there’s been no sign that anything is in the works.

The Rams released Matthews in March and there hasn’t been much talk about possible landing spots for the veteran over the last few months.