Report: Tre’Davious White did not opt out

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White openly considered taking the season off because of COVID-19, and chastised fans who criticized him for it.

In the end, he’ll be on the field.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the star cornerback will not opt out of this season.

The 2017 first-rounder will make $1.841 million in base salary this year, and the Bills have picked up his $10.244 million option for 2021.

Losing the All-Pro cornerback would have been a huge blow to the Bills’ chances in the AFC East, and today has to bring a sigh of relief from their front office.