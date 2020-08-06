Report: Vic Beasley doesn’t report, doesn’t opt out

Getty Images

The Titans signed Vic Beasley as a free agent in the offseason. They have yet to see him in their building.

The linebacker did not opt out of the 2020 season, according to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com, as the deadline for opting out passed at 4 p.m. ET Thursday. But Beasley also didn’t report to training camp.

He has amassed $500,000 in fines for not reporting — daily fines are $50,000 for unexcused absences from camp — and Beasley risks a portion of his $6 million signing bonus.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson released a statement a week ago saying the team had placed Beasley on the reserve/did not report list and that Beasley was expected to report “in the near future.”

Beasley, a first-round choice of the Falcons in 2015, has 37.5 career sacks.