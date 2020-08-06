Shaq Lawson among Dolphins on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Dolphins placed six players on the COVID-19 list Thursday, but multiple reports out of Miami indicate that the deactivations came, not because of positive tests, but because contact tracing showed contact with a positive teammate.

Defensive linemen Shaq Lawson, Raekwon Davis and Benito Jones, safety Brandon Jones, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley and receiver Kirk Merritt will sequester for at least the next few days as they undergo further COVID-19 testing.

Lawson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins in the offseason.

The Dolphins have placed 14 players on reserve/COVID-19 since the NFL’s testing protocol began two weeks ago. The team since has activated six of those, including receiver Malcolm Perry and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on Thursday.

Miami also announced it waived cornerback Javaris Davis with a non-football injury designation.

The Dolphins had two players opt out, receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson, which prompted them to host veteran receivers Ricardo Louis and Chester Rogers on visits this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Miami cut Louis on July 25.