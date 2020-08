Getty Images

The Texans are taking a look at some veteran linebacker depth.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Texans brought linebacker Brandon Marshall in for a visit.

Marshall was last with the Raiders, spending the offseason with them, getting cut before the season, and brought back for a week later in the year.

The Texans worked out the former Broncos standout last September as well, so perhaps there’s something more to the interest this time around.