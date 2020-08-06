Titans activate linebacker Jayon Brown from PUP list

Getty Images

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown passed a physical to allow him to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Brown spent a little over a week on the PUP list after reporting to camp with the Titans. While head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t specify the injury that led to Brown’s placement on the list, he had been dealing with a shoulder in the postseason last year that forced him to the Titans’ Divisional Round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 regular season games and two postseason games for Tennessee. He had 104 tackles during the season with a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 47 yards for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders.

Brown has appeared in 46 career games with 23 starts for the Titans after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.