Tom Brady, Bucs have “a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time”

Getty Images

Tom Brady has much to learn about his new team and his new teammates after 19 years in New England. His new team and his new teammates have much to learn about him, too.

The quarterback is embracing the challenge.

But Brady was asked Thursday whether the team was buying into him and, like him, ready and willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“Again, all those things are to be determined for all of us as we move forward and the type of buy in [we have],” Brady said on a videoconference. “Really what you put into it is what you’re going to get out of it. You’ve got to work hard everyday to bring your best emotional energy, to be at your best physically [and] to learn to know what to do in order to be your best. The guys that I’ve been around – it’s been just that. Guys are working really hard to get to know one another. Again, we haven’t had any practices yet, so it’s hard. Football, throwing the ball around or a workout or something like that is a lot different than real football, being in the huddle and getting to know people in that way – knowing who you can really count on. I think you just have to do what you can with what we’re all dealing with, try to make the most of it and try to understand that the clock is ticking on all of us. We’ve got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time.”