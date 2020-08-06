Tom Brady: We have to embrace the challenge

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s decision to leave the Patriots after 19 years has led to a lot of new things in both New England and Tampa.

It’s also led to a different kind of challenge for Brady this offseason. During a video conference with reporters on Thursday, Brady said he spent time learning a playbook for the first time in years and that you “forget that’s really tough” after such a long stretch in the same offense.

As a result, Brady said he’s expending more “mental energy” this offseason than he has in a long time. He referred to that as one of the challenges he faces in preparing for his first season with a new team that is also learning how to play with him.

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady said. “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”

Brady and the Bucs still have a bit of time to go before they begin formal practices and that will be a significant step toward building the successful team that they hope to have in Tampa this season.