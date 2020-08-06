Tre’Davious White reacts to fans criticizing his opt-out deliberations

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White currently is considering the possibility of opting out of the 2020 season. Some fans are giving White grief for putting family over football.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish,” White tweeted on Thursday morning. “No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?”

No player should be questioned for making the excruciating decision to walk away from football for a full year, sacrificing the ability to play and the ability to get paid to play — with no guarantee that the red carpet will be rolled out in 2021.

White won’t have to worry about having a job in 2021; he’s an All-Pro cornerback. Still, the prospect of choosing to not play football for a full year is anything but an easy choice. White’s decision, whatever it may be, should be accepted and respected.

The deadline for opting out arrives at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Unfortunately, there’s no deadline on the mindset that has some fans view NFL players as something other than human beings who face the same issues and concerns the rest of us confront.