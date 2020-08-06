Vikings activate Armon Watts, waive Bralon Addison

Getty Images

The Vikings are down to three players on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced that defensive tackle Armon Watts has been activated from the list. Wide receiver Bralon Addison was waived in a corresponding move.

Watts was a sixth-round pick last year and had 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games as a rookie. Addison signed with the Vikings in January after spending the last two years with Hamilton in the Canadian Football League.

Linebacker Cameron Smith, offensive tackle Oli Udoh and offensive lineman Tyler Higby remain on the COVID list. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce is the only Vikings player who has opted out of playing at this point.